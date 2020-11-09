Title hopefuls turn it around after trailing 15-10 at halftime
Snorting Bulls impress coach Jake White
The manner in which an injury-hit Bulls side came snorting out of the gates to overturn a halftime deficit against the Lions has left coach Jake White impressed with the fighting spirit of his replacements.
Though the Bulls were forced to eat some dust after trailing 15-10 at halftime, they managed to recover to claim a valuable 30-25 victory in the Jukskei derby in Johannesburg..
