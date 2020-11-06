Wandisile Simelane's stellar performance last week against Griquas has earned him another start for the Lions who are hoping to play themselves back into Super Rugby Unlocked (SRU) contention against the Blue Bulls on Saturday.

Simelane‚ who played a leading role in the Lions' 61-31 win over Griquas‚ remains in the No 13 jersey but this time will be partnered by Burger Odendaal.

Odendaal‚ who was man of the match against the Stormers at Newlands last month‚ is in the team at the expense of Dan Kriel who moves to the bench.

“Burger was in good form in the first two rounds‚” noted Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen. “Then unfortunately he had to miss a week. Dan was also good last week but we have rotation. Wandi deserves another chance after last week's good performance. We are looking forward to seeing what they can bring.”

Odendaal‚ who used to captain the Bulls‚ may prove a useful asset against his former teammates but Van Rooyen played down its significance.