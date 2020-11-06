Matfield, Smit, Du Preez among those with memories of beating British Lions

Bok legends have plenty to offer class of 2021

SA would do well to enlist the skills of John Smit, Victor Matfield and Fourie du Preez to prepare for the Lions

Rassie Erasmus and company will do well to tap into intellectual property outside the current Springbok coaching team in preparation for 2021’s much-anticipated tour of the British and Irish Lions.



Erasmus, SA’s director of rugby, and his coaching team under Jacques Nienaber are under pressure to knock the Springboks into shape after the World Cup holders’ entire playing roster in 2020 was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic...

