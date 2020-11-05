Captain Lukhanyo Am out for four weeks with a hand injury

Sharks need knockout blow to stop Cheetahs’ progress, says hooker

PREMIUM

If the Sharks want to terminate the Cheetahs’ unbeaten run, they must deliver a knockout all-round display in Durban on Friday, hooker Kerron van Vuuren says.



With both teams primed to play exciting running rugby, this Vodacom Super Rugby Unlocked clash in Durban promises to be an exciting spectacle (kickoff 7pm)...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.