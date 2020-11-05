Home ground advantage could help ignite campaign after three defeats

Griquas take aim at groggy Stormers

PREMIUM

Griquas coach Scott Mathie will order his team to make home ground advantage count when they square up to a groggy Stormers outfit in Kimberley on Saturday (kick-off 4.30pm).



After three successive defeats, Griquas are desperate to ignite their Vodacom Super Rugby Unlocked campaign against a wounded Stormers outfit...

