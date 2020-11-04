Siya Kolisi salivates at prospect of facing other Boks in Currie Cup
Stormers captain Siya Kolisi has welcomed the tantalising prospect of some of the Springboks turning out in the Carling Currie Cup when the event kicks off this month.
The world’s oldest provincial rugby competition starts at the end of the month, with the final scheduled for January 23 next year.
It was also announced that log points from Super Rugby Unlocked will be carried over to the Currie Cup.
“A lot of we Springboks got our opportunities through the Currie Cup‚” said Kolisi, who led the Boks to Rugby World Cup success over England in Yokohama‚ Japan, just over a year ago.
“This is the best way for us to test each other and I believe the competition is going to be a good barometer to see where we are.
“It is also important because this is an opportunity for us to grow South African rugby.
“We want people to be watching and to watch the best players available in SA‚ hopefully we can all be fit so that we can have a full-on Currie Cup. It will be awesome to pull on the blue and white hoops of Western Province for the next couple of games.”
Kolisi‚ who is nursing a grade one hamstring injury‚ said the Currie Cup has a special place in his heart as it’s where he started his professional career.
“Currie Cup is where my career started. I remember I played U19‚ the following year I played Vodacom Cup and then Currie Cup was the next challenge for me.
“That’s where you have to prove yourself against some of the best players in the country. I got my opportunity and I took it with both hands.
“I have always been grateful for the competition but I don’t have a lot of caps.
“I think I have about 29‚ 30 caps or something like that. Playing in the Stormers jersey is always special and I have never been able to win a trophy as a Western Province or Stormers player.
“I really want to give it my best because I have been there for 10 years now and I am looking forward to giving it my all.”
Boks teammate Elton Jantjies agreed that Currie Cup has a special place in South African rugby.
“It is a special competition‚ 2010 is the competition where I played my first senior rugby game.
“So it is something that I really‚ really cherish and it is a competition that I believe is good for South African rugby. It is a blend of youth and experience and it is key for the development of young players to get exposure to senior rugby.
“Some of us can pass on some experience to the younger players and what it takes to become a Springbok‚” said Jantjies.
Kolisi also remembered the moment when he lifted the World Cup in Yokohama just over a year ago.
“Just seeing people celebrating a year since we won the Rugby World Cup on Monday reminded us of how it felt a year ago. It is such a great feeling that I really hope we can keep.
“As coach Rassie Erasmus has said‚ what we did at the World Cup wasn’t pressure‚ but something that we love and we are able to affect other people’s lives.”
“It’s been a difficult year from a rugby point of view and going around the country during Covid-19 you actually realise that it is not that bad for me and my family. I have seen what people are going through in our country and it was really difficult to see.
“Career-wise‚ not been able to play was tough‚ especially after coming from such a high and staying at home and not seeing our teammates. I hope we could have continued with that momentum but it was not to be.”
