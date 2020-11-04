Rugby

Hard-running centre earns high praise from captain, coach

Lions want more of the same from Simelane

PREMIUM
George Byron Deputy sports editor & rugby writer 04 November 2020

The Lions will be looking for more of the same from hard-running centre Wandisile Simelane when they face a rampant Bulls side in Johannesburg on Saturday (kickoff 7pm).

After a slow start, the Lions scored their first win in the Vodacom Unlocked Series when they trounced Griquas 61-31 last week...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Ayabukwa mourned as police say suspect was killed by community members
Ayabukwa mourned as police say suspect was killed by community members

Most Read

X