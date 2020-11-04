Bok Deon Kayser wants EP coaching job
Former Springbok flyer and Sharks Academy manager Deon Kayser is the latest candidate to throw his name into the hat to become the next EP Elephants coach.
Uitenhage-born Kayser played for EP from 1996 up until 1999, before making his move to the Sharks, where he played for another five years...
