Mokuena’s name emerges in EP rugby coach race

The intrigue around who will be crowned as the next EP Elephants rugby coach has intensified with the name of dashing former Blitzbok captain Jonathan Mokuena emerging as a possible candidate.



Though EP Rugby officials are keeping a tight lid on who has applied for the head coach post, it is believed Mokuena has expressed an interest in the position...

