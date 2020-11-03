Mokuena’s name emerges in EP rugby coach race
The intrigue around who will be crowned as the next EP Elephants rugby coach has intensified with the name of dashing former Blitzbok captain Jonathan Mokuena emerging as a possible candidate.
Though EP Rugby officials are keeping a tight lid on who has applied for the head coach post, it is believed Mokuena has expressed an interest in the position...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.