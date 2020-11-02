Applications for post already pouring in
Peter de Villiers linked to EP Elephants coaching job
Flamboyant former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers has applied for the position of coaching EP’s Elephants in the SA Cup and Currie Cup next year.
According to a well-placed source in the Western Cape, De Villiers’ application is among a flood of candidates for the EP head coach job...
