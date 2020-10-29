Rugby

Banda on bench for Super Rugby Unlocked clash against Lions on Friday

Former Kings star could get chance to shine for Griquas

PREMIUM
George Byron Deputy sports editor & rugby writer 29 October 2020

Former Southern Kings star Masixole Banda could be a given an opportunity to make an impact for his new team Griquas in a Vodacom Super Rugby Unlocked clash against the Lions on Friday (kickoff 7pm).

This is a battle of the basement dwellers in Johannesburg, with both teams anchored at the bottom after failing to register wins in their opening games...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Budget breakdown: SAA, 'borrowing R2.1billion daily' & mooted public sector ...
Alleged Table Mountain killer's side of the story explained

Most Read

X