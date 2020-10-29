Banda on bench for Super Rugby Unlocked clash against Lions on Friday
Former Kings star could get chance to shine for Griquas
Former Southern Kings star Masixole Banda could be a given an opportunity to make an impact for his new team Griquas in a Vodacom Super Rugby Unlocked clash against the Lions on Friday (kickoff 7pm).
This is a battle of the basement dwellers in Johannesburg, with both teams anchored at the bottom after failing to register wins in their opening games...
