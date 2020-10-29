Uncertainly over Chumani Booi whose contract is up in December
EP Rugby advertising for World Level 3 coach
Uncertainty is swirling around the future of EP Elephants head coach Chumani Booi after the EP Rugby Union starting advertising nationally for a new head coach for its Currie Cup and SA Cup teams.
Though Whittlesea-born Booi’s contract only expires at the end of December, it appears as though EP Rugby are looking to move in a new direction ahead of the resumption of professional rugby...
