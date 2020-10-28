No more boom and bust for EP, says Andre Rademan

PREMIUM

The days of boom and bust are over for Eastern Province rugby as the union attempts to build a more sustainable future, EP President Andre Rademan says.



Over the past decade there have been many highs and lows for the Eastern Cape, with the region competing in Super Rugby, the Guinness PRO14 and the Currie Cup Premier Division...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.