Rugby

No more boom and bust for EP, says Andre Rademan

PREMIUM
George Byron Deputy sports editor & rugby writer 28 October 2020

The days of boom and bust are over for Eastern Province rugby as the union attempts to build a more sustainable future, EP President Andre Rademan says.

Over the past decade there have been many highs and lows for the Eastern Cape, with the region competing in Super Rugby, the Guinness PRO14 and the Currie Cup Premier Division...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Alleged Table Mountain killer's side of the story explained
Pitch black Nelson Mandela Bay concerns residents

Most Read

X