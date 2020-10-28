Mighty Stormers pack won’t be a breeze to tame on Saturday
Bulls must do their homework, says coach Jake White
It is essential that the Bulls do their homework on the training ground if want to tame a powerful Stormers pack at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, Bulls coach Jake White says.
After trampling the Sharks 41-14 in Pretoria last week, the Bulls have begun to live up to the favourites tag bestowed on them before the Vodacom Unlocked Series kicked off...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.