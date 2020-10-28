Mighty Stormers pack won’t be a breeze to tame on Saturday

Bulls must do their homework, says coach Jake White

PREMIUM

It is essential that the Bulls do their homework on the training ground if want to tame a powerful Stormers pack at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, Bulls coach Jake White says.



After trampling the Sharks 41-14 in Pretoria last week, the Bulls have begun to live up to the favourites tag bestowed on them before the Vodacom Unlocked Series kicked off...

