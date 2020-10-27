Loss of injured prop Thomas du Toit a blow to the team

Sharks must find kicking boots ahead of Pumas clash, says coach

PREMIUM

Fixing their wayward tactical kicking will be a priority for the Sharks when they face the Pumas in a Vodacom Super Rugby Unlocked clash in Nelspruit on Saturday, Sharks coach Sean Everitt said.



After a heavy 41-14 defeat against the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld, the pressure is on the Sharks to return to winning ways at Mbombela Stadium (kickoff 4.30pm)...

