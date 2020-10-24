Exciting new Bulls lock Sintu Manjezi soaks up experience at Loftus

Exciting Bulls lock forward Sintu Manjezi is enjoying his new surroundings at Loftus, where he is sponging up as much information from coach Jake White and experienced campaigners like Duane Vermeulen‚ Nizaam Carr and Arno Botha as he can.

The highly-rated 25-year-old lock forward‚ who has no preference whether he plays lock or flank‚ joined the Bulls from the Cheetahs at the beginning of July to add firepower to their tight five.

“Life at the Bulls has been good. I have been put through my paces and there are a lot of experienced guys here like Duane‚ Nizaam and Arno to learn from. I am learning as much as possible from them and that will help to make me a better player‚” he said as the Bulls prepared to host the Sharks on Saturday.

Manjezi added that he is enjoying working with White because of his vast experience and the fact that he allows them to express themselves.

“Coach Jake allows us to express ourselves and we have an opportunity to keep doing that. He doesn’t want us to be in a box and not play the rugby that we want to play — he also allows us to express ourselves within the system.