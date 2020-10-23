Super Saturday’s double-header should provide edge of the seat action
SA’s big guns fired up for fascinating rugby shootout
Rugby’s Super Saturday double-header promises edge of the seat action when the big guns of SA’s domestic game slug it out for vital points in the Vodacom Super Rugby Unlocked series.
First up at 4.30pm the winless Lions face the log-leading Cheetahs in Johannesburg and later the Bulls lock horns with arch-rivals the Sharks in Pretoria at 7pm...
