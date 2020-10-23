Rugby

Ref’s whistle sounds a piercing alarm on rugby rule variations

It’s too early to judge efforts to declutter the game, but there are signs they might be doing it a disservice

PREMIUM
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter 23 October 2020

We are yet to enjoy the benefits of the subtle law variations that are aimed at speeding up rugby.

Like ensuring a fair contest for possession between the attacking and defending team, speeding up the game by cleaning up the ruck is an entirely virtuous pursuit...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Ultimate winter comfort recipes – Artisan Breads
How to make butternut ravioli | Ultimate winter comfort recipes | The Herald ...

Most Read

X