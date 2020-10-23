Ref’s whistle sounds a piercing alarm on rugby rule variations
It’s too early to judge efforts to declutter the game, but there are signs they might be doing it a disservice
We are yet to enjoy the benefits of the subtle law variations that are aimed at speeding up rugby.
Like ensuring a fair contest for possession between the attacking and defending team, speeding up the game by cleaning up the ruck is an entirely virtuous pursuit...
