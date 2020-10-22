Exciting Sharks scrumhalf Sanele Nohamba is salivating at the prospect of going up against Bulls counterparts Embrose Papier and Ivan van Zyl when the two sides meet at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Papier and Van Zyl are capped Springboks who’ve got a fearsome pack in front of them that their director of rugby Jake White has put together.

The Bulls pack terrorised the Sharks at SuperFan Saturday at the end of September‚ but Nohamba said an equal dose of physicality could and should be able to even out the contest.

“Both of them are good scrumhalves and they both have very good kicking games‚ but rugby is a team effort and not just about one-on-one battles. We just need to be able to handle everything they bring to the table‚” Nohamba said.

“They’re going pretty well. They are also a physical side‚ something we expect this weekend. So we have to match their physicality. We’ll stand a good chance of winning if we do.”

Nohamba admitted that things didn’t go well in that particular game‚ but they’ll be switched on with a different mentality for the Bulls outing. There are also facets of their game that let them down on Super Fan Saturday that they’ve fixed.