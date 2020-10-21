Narrow away defeats put Van Rooyen’s men on back foot

Pressure building on winless Lions

PREMIUM

Pressure is building on Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen and his players ahead of their make-or-break game against the high-flying Cheetahs in Johannesburg on Saturday (kickoff 4.30pm).



Narrow away defeats against the Sharks and Stormers in their opening games have left the Lions on the back foot in the Vodacom Super Rugby Unlocked series...

