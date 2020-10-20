Stormers gearing up for clash against Pumas at Mbombela Stadium
More pain for Sergeal after serious new injury
Former Southern Kings speedster Sergeal Petersen is facing another frustrating spell on the sidelines after sustaining a serious quad injury during the Stormers’ narrow 23-17 win over the Lions.
Petersen did not return for the second half of the match at Newlands, which resulted in Stormers coach John Dobson moving Warrick Gelant onto the wing...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.