More pain for Sergeal after serious new injury

Former Southern Kings speedster Sergeal Petersen is facing another frustrating spell on the sidelines after sustaining a serious quad injury during the Stormers’ narrow 23-17 win over the Lions.



Petersen did not return for the second half of the match at Newlands, which resulted in Stormers coach John Dobson moving Warrick Gelant onto the wing...

