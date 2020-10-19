EP will headhunt best coach — Gidane

EP Rugby will go on a headhunting mission to ensure the union hires the best possible coach before the Elephants kick off their SA Cup campaign in March, EP executive member Mbulelo Gidane said.



After the liquidation of the Southern Kings, EP are determined to transform the Elephants into a powerhouse on the SA rugby map...

