Stormers in first win of their campaign

For 50 or so minutes the Lions succeeded in avoiding the Stormers' clutches on Saturday night.



When Steven Kitshoff and the rest of the Stormers scrum finally caught up with the visitors size, technique and experience took its toll as the home side recorded a 23-17 win at Newlands...

