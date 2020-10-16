Will the Boks risk going to Rugby Championship? SA Rugby stay schtum
It seems the team won’t be heading to Australia after all, but we’ll have to wait until Friday to find out for sure
South African Rugby (SAR) says a final decision on its participation in the Rugby Championship will only be communicated on Friday, as a report in New Zealand suggested it had already given notice of its intention to withdraw from this year’s competition.
An SAR statement on Thursday did not deny the veracity of the report, instead suggesting the decision would be communicated by organisers Sanzaar on Friday...
