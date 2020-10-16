Bulls boss Jake White may lose his Boks if championship gets green light

Game time is important for Vermeulen who returns to action after he missed last weekend’s clash against the Griquas as he nursed a knee injury he sustained during the Springboks Showdown against the Stormers.

“I can’t really say that I had a good rest‚ obviously we had to take care of the knee and get the swelling down‚” said Vermeulen‚ adding that he is looking forward to playing the Cheetahs.

“At this very moment we are happy where we are and I can play on Friday. I played two years at the Cheetahs and it was a fantastic time in my career but now they have become opponents and I am used to playing against them in Bloem. I know they will be really pumped up to play against the Bulls on Friday.”

White added that he has inserted highly promising scrumhalf Embrose Papier in the starting line-up to deal with the pace of the Cheetahs.

“They [Cheetahs] make lots and lots of line breaks and Papier is one of the quickest players. But also they give lots of line breaks to the opposition. In the past couple of games‚ I think they have averaged probably about eight line breaks that they have conceded and if we can make some line breaks to get guys like Jade Stighling and Papier running into those holes and supporting each other then we can get some surprise scoring opportunities.

“It actually works out very nicely because I would like to see Ambrose start a game and I would like to see how he combines with that backline and it gives me other opportunities against a side like the Cheetahs who have got lots of pace.”