Sharks coach cracks whip after narrow win

PREMIUM

Though the Sharks have a bye in the Vodacom Super Rugby Unlocked series this weekend, they will not be sitting on their laurels after pipping the Lions in the opening round.



Their 19-16 win over the Lions was a bit too close for comfort for Sharks coach Sean Everitt and he is a demanding a big step-up from his players before their next game against the Bulls in Pretoria...

