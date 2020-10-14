Sharks coach cracks whip after narrow win
Though the Sharks have a bye in the Vodacom Super Rugby Unlocked series this weekend, they will not be sitting on their laurels after pipping the Lions in the opening round.
Their 19-16 win over the Lions was a bit too close for comfort for Sharks coach Sean Everitt and he is a demanding a big step-up from his players before their next game against the Bulls in Pretoria...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.