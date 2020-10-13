But Pieter-Steph du Toit still fighting rare leg injury
Fit Sergeal Petersen to give Stormers extra gas
Flying wing Sergeal Petersen is set to return to action for the Stormers when they face the Lions in a Vodacom Super Rugby Unlocked clash at Newlands on Saturday.
Petersen missed the Springbok Showdown encounter with a foot injury, but after a frustrating wait on the sidelines he is ready to take his place in the team...
