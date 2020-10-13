Rugby

Eastern Province’s Thando Manana elected to national rugby post

PREMIUM
George Byron Deputy sports editor & rugby writer 13 October 2020

EP Rugby Union GM Thando Manana has been elected to the influential position of vice-chair of the SA Rugby Employers Organisation executive (Sareo).

The body, which will be headed by chair Rudolph Straeuli, is a key player in the dynamics of SA Rugby...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

#FeesMustFall then and now: Activists reflect on trauma, sacrifice and what's ...
Man accused of inciting fiery Senekal protest faces terrorist charges after ...

Most Read

X