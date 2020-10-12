Benefits for region will be huge with bigger pool of talent
EP and Border rugby set to join forces — Gidane
A powerful coalition between Eastern Province and Border is on the cards as rugby bosses bid to put the region back on the map, EP Rugby Union executive member Mbulelo Gidane said.
Gidane was part of a high-powered EPRU delegation which briefed the media on the way forward for the beleaguered union, who have suffered a series of setbacks...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.