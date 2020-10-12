Benefits for region will be huge with bigger pool of talent

EP and Border rugby set to join forces — Gidane

PREMIUM

A powerful coalition between Eastern Province and Border is on the cards as rugby bosses bid to put the region back on the map, EP Rugby Union executive member Mbulelo Gidane said.



Gidane was part of a high-powered EPRU delegation which briefed the media on the way forward for the beleaguered union, who have suffered a series of setbacks...

