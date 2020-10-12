Cheetahs have point to prove

Bulls facing rough ride in Bloem battle

In a shortened season, Friday night’s blockbuster showdown between the Cheetahs and Bulls in Bloemfontein has all the makings of a mini Vodacom Super Rugby Unlocked final.



The Bulls started the series with the favourites tag around their neck, but were made to realise by a plucky Griquas side in Pretoria on Saturday that they cannot expect to have things all their own way...

