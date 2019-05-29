Sport
By Herald Reporter - 29 May 2019

Sport

England launch World Cup bid against South Africa

So embarrassing was England's first-round exit at the 2015 edition in Australia and New Zealand it prompted a major ...

By afp.com
Sport

Proteas coach Ottis Gibson thinks big in small dressingroom

All things are not equal at the Oval‚ where England and South Africa will get the Cricket World Cup going on Thursday.

By Telford Vice
Sport

Cricket World Cup: a potted history

AFP Sports takes a look back at the history of one-day showpiece.

By afp.com
Sport

Surprise NZ selection Blundell on brink of ODI debut in World Cup

The 28-year-old did his chances no harm with 106 against West Indies in their final warmup game in Bristol and follows ...

By Greg Stutchbury
Sport

Sport

Windies fire World Cup warning with dominant win over Kiwis

Shai Hope continued his fine run of form as he finished with an 86-ball 101 with nine fours and four sixes, while Andre ...

By Hardik Vyas
Sport

Dale Steyn out for England game but 'close to ready', says coach Gibson

Dale Steyn won’t be part of South Africa’s attack in their Cricket World Cup opener against England at the Oval on ...

By Telford Vice
Sport

Steyn ruled out of South Africa World Cup opener

The 35-year-old paceman injured his shoulder during the recent Indian Premier League and will not be risked at the Oval.

By afp.com
Sport

Khawaja guides Australia to comfortable win over Sri Lanka

Australia's disciplined bowling performance restricted Sri Lanka to 239-8, but they looked to have suffered a blow when ...

By Hardik Vyas
Sport

Dominant England crush Afghanistan in World Cup warm-up

Opener Jason Roy smashed an unbeaten 46-ball 89, studded with 11 fours and four sixes, and Joe Root finished on 29 not ...

By Reuters
Sport

Rashid Khan puts a positive spin on Afghan World Cup bid

The 20-year-old, who is top of the Twenty20 world rankings, will be a key weapon in the World Cup in England and Wales.

By afp.com
Sport

Fakhar Zaman: Pakistan's World Cup weapon

India appeared to have made the perfect start in the 2017 Champions Trophy showpiece when Zaman edged to wicketkeeper ...

By afp.com
Sport

Rain has last say as Proteas wrap up World Cup preparations

The clamour came from a bunch of children marooned on the boundary who had arrived excited to see exotic players in ...

By Telford Vice in Bristol
Sport

Win over India means little for World Cup, says New Zealand's Ross Taylor

New Zealand have moved to temper expectations ahead of the Cricket World Cup after their six-wicket victory over India ...

By Reuters
Sport

Hashim Amla kills them softly again

That was in February‚ when Amla’s scores of 3‚ 16‚ 0 — his only first-baller in a Test — and 32 were important factors ...

By Telford Vice‚ London
Sport

Warner booed as Australia bat against England in World Cup warm-up

Both Warner and former Australia captain Steve Smith only returned to international duty earlier this month after ...

By afp.com
Sport

Rusty but pain-free Kagiso Rabada ready for England challenge

A key cog in South Africa's bid for a maiden World Cup title, Rabada returned home from the Indian Premier League (IPL) ...

By Amlan Chakraborty
Sport

World Cup dream Taylor-made for Black Caps great

While Taylor has made no formal retirement announcement, he openly acknowledges that, at 35, his fourth World Cup in ...

By afp.com
Sport

'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle targets World Cup swansong

Even in his 40th year, in what looks likely to be his final major international tournament, the left-handed West Indies ...

By afp.com
Sport

Dhoni, Rahul hit tons as India beat Bangladesh in World Cup warm-up

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to field first but, despite removing openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma cheaply, ...

By Reuters
Sport

Sport

Cricket World Cup: five memorable moments

AFP Sports recalls five of the most memorable moments:

By afp.com
Sport

Shakib Al Hasan: the 'nucleus' of Bangladesh

The side's 32-year-old talisman is top of the one-day international all-rounder rankings, with more than 5,700 runs and ...

By afp.com
Sport

Hashim Amla shows glimpses of old in Cardiff

Warm-up games are not for winning and losing, even those ahead of a World Cup, so there’s little import in the fact ...

By Telford Vice

Sport

All your Cricket World Cup fixtures

The 2019 Cricket World Cup gets under way at the Kennington Oval in London on Thursday, with hosts England taking in ...

By Herald Reporter

Welcome to 2019, the year of the Cricket World Cup!

Have a quick look at the journey our boys took from Johannesburg to Cardiff. The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup gets underway with a Warm Up fixture against Sri Lanka on Friday. #ItsMoreThanCricket #CWC2019

