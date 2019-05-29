LATEST NEWS
England launch World Cup bid against South Africa
So embarrassing was England's first-round exit at the 2015 edition in Australia and New Zealand it prompted a major ...
Proteas coach Ottis Gibson thinks big in small dressingroom
All things are not equal at the Oval‚ where England and South Africa will get the Cricket World Cup going on Thursday.
Cricket World Cup: a potted history
AFP Sports takes a look back at the history of one-day showpiece.
Surprise NZ selection Blundell on brink of ODI debut in World Cup
The 28-year-old did his chances no harm with 106 against West Indies in their final warmup game in Bristol and follows ...
Dhoni, Rahul hit tons as India beat Bangladesh in World Cup warm-up
Bangladesh won the toss and opted to field first but, despite removing openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma cheaply, ...
Windies fire World Cup warning with dominant win over Kiwis
Shai Hope continued his fine run of form as he finished with an 86-ball 101 with nine fours and four sixes, while Andre ...
Dale Steyn out for England game but 'close to ready', says coach Gibson
Dale Steyn won’t be part of South Africa’s attack in their Cricket World Cup opener against England at the Oval on ...
Steyn ruled out of South Africa World Cup opener
The 35-year-old paceman injured his shoulder during the recent Indian Premier League and will not be risked at the Oval.
Khawaja guides Australia to comfortable win over Sri Lanka
Australia's disciplined bowling performance restricted Sri Lanka to 239-8, but they looked to have suffered a blow when ...
Dominant England crush Afghanistan in World Cup warm-up
Opener Jason Roy smashed an unbeaten 46-ball 89, studded with 11 fours and four sixes, and Joe Root finished on 29 not ...
Rashid Khan puts a positive spin on Afghan World Cup bid
The 20-year-old, who is top of the Twenty20 world rankings, will be a key weapon in the World Cup in England and Wales.
Fakhar Zaman: Pakistan's World Cup weapon
India appeared to have made the perfect start in the 2017 Champions Trophy showpiece when Zaman edged to wicketkeeper ...
Rain has last say as Proteas wrap up World Cup preparations
The clamour came from a bunch of children marooned on the boundary who had arrived excited to see exotic players in ...
Win over India means little for World Cup, says New Zealand's Ross Taylor
New Zealand have moved to temper expectations ahead of the Cricket World Cup after their six-wicket victory over India ...
Hashim Amla kills them softly again
That was in February‚ when Amla’s scores of 3‚ 16‚ 0 — his only first-baller in a Test — and 32 were important factors ...
Warner booed as Australia bat against England in World Cup warm-up
Both Warner and former Australia captain Steve Smith only returned to international duty earlier this month after ...
Rusty but pain-free Kagiso Rabada ready for England challenge
A key cog in South Africa's bid for a maiden World Cup title, Rabada returned home from the Indian Premier League (IPL) ...
World Cup dream Taylor-made for Black Caps great
While Taylor has made no formal retirement announcement, he openly acknowledges that, at 35, his fourth World Cup in ...
'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle targets World Cup swansong
Even in his 40th year, in what looks likely to be his final major international tournament, the left-handed West Indies ...
All your Cricket World Cup fixtures
The 2019 Cricket World Cup gets under way at the Kennington Oval in London on Thursday, with hosts England taking in ...
Cricket World Cup: five memorable moments
AFP Sports recalls five of the most memorable moments:
Shakib Al Hasan: the 'nucleus' of Bangladesh
The side's 32-year-old talisman is top of the one-day international all-rounder rankings, with more than 5,700 runs and ...
Hashim Amla shows glimpses of old in Cardiff
Warm-up games are not for winning and losing, even those ahead of a World Cup, so there’s little import in the fact ...
Welcome to 2019, the year of the Cricket World Cup!
Have a quick look at the journey our boys took from Johannesburg to Cardiff. The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup gets underway with a Warm Up fixture against Sri Lanka on Friday. #ItsMoreThanCricket #CWC2019