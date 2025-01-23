The Sunrisers Eastern Cape are finally starting to prove why they are the Betway SA20 defending champions after a dismal start to the championship this season.
The home side whipped the Pretoria Capitals by 52 runs in their clash at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Wednesday night, making it three back-to-back victories after three opening defeats — their three worst defeats in the tournament’s short history.
In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to Sunrisers coach Adrian Birrell as the team prepare for their match against the Joburg Super Kings at St George’s Park on Friday.
LISTEN | Why the Sunrisers are shining again
Image: RON GAUNT/SA20
The Sunrisers Eastern Cape are finally starting to prove why they are the Betway SA20 defending champions after a dismal start to the championship this season.
The home side whipped the Pretoria Capitals by 52 runs in their clash at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Wednesday night, making it three back-to-back victories after three opening defeats — their three worst defeats in the tournament’s short history.
In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to Sunrisers coach Adrian Birrell as the team prepare for their match against the Joburg Super Kings at St George’s Park on Friday.
Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Apple Podcasts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Cricket
Soccer
Sport
Sport