LISTEN | Why the Sunrisers are shining again

Cricket

23 January 2025
Marco Jansen of the Sunrisers Eastern Cape celebrates the wicket of Kyle Verreynne of the Pretoria Capitals during their SA20 game at St George’s Park on Wednesday
ANOTHER SCALP: Marco Jansen of the Sunrisers Eastern Cape celebrates the wicket of Kyle Verreynne of the Pretoria Capitals during their SA20 game at St George’s Park on Wednesday
Image: RON GAUNT/SA20

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape are finally starting to prove why they are the Betway SA20 defending champions after a dismal start to the championship this season.

The home side whipped the Pretoria Capitals by 52 runs in their clash at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Wednesday night, making it three back-to-back victories after three opening defeats — their three worst defeats in the tournament’s short history.

In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to Sunrisers coach Adrian Birrell as the team prepare for their match against the Joburg Super Kings at St George’s Park on Friday.

Most Read