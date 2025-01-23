On Friday, they will rely on the Orange Army to help carry them to victory. On Sunday, they face the same opposition at the Wanderers (3.30pm).
Two wins would be ideal but one would also be OK as they continue their quest to make the playoffs and after that to defend their title.
Crucial to their cause will be captain Aiden Markram and Marco Jansen.
The two internationals led from the front against the Pretoria Capitals on Wednesday, with Markram making a valuable 68 not out followed by Jansen taking four wickets.
Crucially, three of Jansen’s wickets came in the power play and broke the back of the Capitals’ innings.
Jansen was outstanding, but he and his teammates are not getting ahead of themselves.
“We are trying to keep it level because we lost our first three games and now winning three games on the bounce,” the lanky left-arm quick said.
“We are just trying to stay as level as possible because we know any team can beat any team on the day, just luckily for us, we managed to do that three times in a row.”
Jansen said his objective was to keep creating winning opportunities for the team.
“That’s not something I think about [individual performances] but it’s definitely an achievement for me,” the 24-year-old said.
“Obviously, that’s not the goal, the goal is to try to get the team into a winning position and if I have the opportunity to win the game for the team then I’ll try to do that.
“I think over the last two, three seasons when the opportunity came, I think I did well to grab it with both hands and that I’m really pleased with,” he said.
The Herald
Big weekend for Sunrisers Eastern Cape
Markram and Jansen key players in double header against Joburg Super Kings
Image: RICHARD HUGGARD/SA20
To expect the Sunrisers Eastern Cape to maintain consistency is a tough ask considering the magnitude of their last three victories in the Betway SA20.
Winning by a bonus point in T20 cricket takes an extraordinary effort.
Most teams would happily settle for two bonus points spread over a campaign.
But not this lot.
Adrian Birrell’s Sunrisers only went and managed three bonus-point wins on the bounce.
Remarkable considering how tough the competition is in the SA20 this season and also the form that came before.
They were hammered in their opening three fixtures, and coach Birrell will admit to that.
But there was never a sign of panic and the team’s management kept faith, not only in the makeup of the team but also in the players’ ability to stay focused and “stick to their disciplines” as they repeatedly say in media conferences these days.
Suggesting that they should win their next game against the Joburg Super Giants with a bonus point at St George’s Park on Friday (5.30pm) would be outrageous.
But you can bet your bottom dollar they will push for it given just half a sniff.
This will be a telling weekend for the Sunrisers as they tackle a double header against the Joburg Super Kings.
On Friday, they will rely on the Orange Army to help carry them to victory. On Sunday, they face the same opposition at the Wanderers (3.30pm).
Two wins would be ideal but one would also be OK as they continue their quest to make the playoffs and after that to defend their title.
Crucial to their cause will be captain Aiden Markram and Marco Jansen.
The two internationals led from the front against the Pretoria Capitals on Wednesday, with Markram making a valuable 68 not out followed by Jansen taking four wickets.
Crucially, three of Jansen’s wickets came in the power play and broke the back of the Capitals’ innings.
Jansen was outstanding, but he and his teammates are not getting ahead of themselves.
“We are trying to keep it level because we lost our first three games and now winning three games on the bounce,” the lanky left-arm quick said.
“We are just trying to stay as level as possible because we know any team can beat any team on the day, just luckily for us, we managed to do that three times in a row.”
Jansen said his objective was to keep creating winning opportunities for the team.
“That’s not something I think about [individual performances] but it’s definitely an achievement for me,” the 24-year-old said.
“Obviously, that’s not the goal, the goal is to try to get the team into a winning position and if I have the opportunity to win the game for the team then I’ll try to do that.
“I think over the last two, three seasons when the opportunity came, I think I did well to grab it with both hands and that I’m really pleased with,” he said.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Cricket
Soccer
Sport
Sport