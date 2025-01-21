The SA U19 Women thrashed their Samoan counterparts by 10 wickets after dismissing the island nation for a paltry 16 runs in their second match of the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup at the Borneo Cricket Ground in Malaysia on Monday.
Nthabiseng Nini emerged as the standout performer, earning the title of “chief destroyer” from commentators and fans alike for her exceptional bowling display.
Nini’s spell of 3/4 not only dismantled the opposition but also earned her the Player of the Match accolade.
Reflecting on her performance, Nini said: “My performance in today’s game feels really special.
“What worked best for me was keeping it simple and applying what I’ve prepared for in practise.
“The motivation from our management — reminding us to treat ‘every ball as an event’ — played a significant role in my performance today.”
After winning the toss, SA elected to field, delivering a disciplined bowling effort, to tear through the Samoan batting order.
Extras top-scored for Samoa with six, all of them wides.
Nini led the charge with her three wickets, while Seshnie Naidu bowled a remarkable spell, taking 2/0.
Fay Cowling and Kayla Reyneke were equally effective, each claiming two wickets in their two overs and the collective effort from the bowling unit left Samoa with no room to build momentum.
The chase was a formality for the South African openers, who confidently reached the target in only 10 balls, sealing a dominant victory and boosting their position in the tournament. — Cricket SA
SA U19 dismiss Samoa for 16 runs
Image: ISURU SAMEERA /GALLO IMAGES
