Pearson outduel Grey to reach national playoffs in schools T20 competition

Cayden Wilson put together an outstanding all-round performance to steer Pearson High to victory in the final of the EP and Border SA Schools Twenty20 regional cricket playoffs in East London on Sunday.
Coming up against Gqeberha rivals Grey High in the final at Buffalo Park, Pearson won by 29 runs.
Throughout phase two of the SA Schools T20 tournament, Pearson remained unbeaten.
Sunday’s win ushered them into the third phase of the competition which will see them lock horns with the other regional winners for the honour of becoming national champions.
Wilson flayed the Grey attack for five fours and four sixes on his way to a match-winning 69 off 46 balls, leading his side to a formidable total of 156/8.
Pearson’s decision to bat first seem to have backfired when they lost Matthew Burton in the second over after a quick-fire 17 off nine balls.
They then lost Jude Septoo five balls later, so two of their in-form batsmen were back in the changing room and the middle-order faced their first test of the playoffs.
Wilson and Sulaymaan Gangat (19) combined to put on 34 runs and then Luke Hector joined Wilson to add 87 runs off just 63 balls for the fourth wicket. While Wilson took charge, Hector anchored the innings with a patient 25 off 31 balls.
Spin bowler Burton opened the bowling for Pearson and hit an accurate line and length to give nothing away in his four overs on the trot.
That piled the pressure on Grey and Kade Myburgh maintained the stranglehold with his figures of 3/21 in four overs. Wilson, Gangat and Jadyan Ward lent excellent support by each capturing two wickets.
Frederick Jansen tried to turn the tide for Grey with a knock of 28 off 12 balls (three sixes), but Pearson remained firmly in control and finally dismissed their opponents for 127.
In the semifinals, Luke Tait and Charl Posthumus acquitted themselves well, with both registering half-centuries to propel Grey High to 167/5 in their showdown with Queen’s College.
They ran hard and dispatched any bad balls which were sent their way in a brisk opening partnership of 123 in 15.2 overs.
Posthumus finished with a brilliant 65 from 45 balls, while Tait made 64 from 59 balls.
No other batsmen could reach double figures but the hard work had been done to set Queen’s a daunting target.
Teun Kloppenberg then showed up with the ball and captured 2/9 as Grey restricted Queen’s to 59/7.
The pick of the Grey bowlers, though, was Nathan Howell, who picked up 2/5 in three overs.
In the other semifinal, Gangat spun a web around Selborne College as Pearson limited them to 87 all out, snaring 3/13 from four overs.
Josh Wilkie did his best to combat the Pearson attack, but not even his 37 off 38 balls could lift Selborne to a defendable total as no other batsman made more than 10.
Pearson lost four wickets in the power play, but they were also able to score at a quick rate and had reached 57 at the end of the sixth over by the time the fourth wicket fell.
Thanks to Wilson, who blasted 28 off 11 balls, and Hector, who hit 21 off 18 deliveries, Pearson were able to reach their target with four wickets in hand.
Not even a double strike by Michael Hess in one over (2/4) and a big effort by Bungqina Nuku (3/31) could get Selborne back into the game. — SuperSportSchools.com
Pearson outduel Grey to reach national playoffs in schools T20 competition
Outstanding all-round performance in EP and Border regional competition
