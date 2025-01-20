I was happy to lose that toss, says Markram

At times cricket can be a game of getting the upper hand in small moments, and for Sunrisers Eastern Cape skipper Aiden Markram losing the toss against Durban’s Super Giants was one of those small wins and some much-needed luck on Sunday.
DSG almost instantly rued their decision to bat first as they crumbled under the pressure of the Sunrisers bowling attack, with only Kane Williamson, who scored a laboured 44 runs alongside 30 from Naveen-ul-Haq at number 10 getting them to 115/8.
In chasing the modest total, David Bedingham smashed 39 in his new role at the top of the order.
Jordan Hermann then hit 23 before Markram (31 not out) finished the match off with a massive six over the Old Stand.
This secured a six-wicket victory and their second successive bonus point, which saw the Sunrisers climb to fourth spot on the table with 10 points.
“We were very happy to lose [that toss] to be honest [because] we would have batted as well,” Markram said in the post-match media conference.
“The boys bowled very well even though we didn’t expect that much bounce and I feel like if it’s nipping around a little bit and there is extra bounce, it feels like it is doing heaps.”
Despite a few areas of their bowling performances they felt needed some attention, Markram felt his bowling attack had been good throughout the competition.
“Initially there were areas we’ve identified that we could be better as a bowling unit, and they’ve nailed that, particularly these last two games.
“That helps the batters knowing that you don’t have to chase as much as normal, which is always a relief in that regard,” he said.
Having DSG 18/4 after the first six overs represented their best performance in the power play this season, a feat Markram attributed to the improved execution of their skills and the growing confidence within the group.
“They nailed what they needed to do, got the ball in the right areas, held [their] lengths really well and reaped the rewards from there.
“On the day, you look for things that are working from a tactical point of view and where you could get a bit of an edge.
“When you see the ball nipping around, it is hard to not bowl seam throughout that power play because when the boys are getting it right, it is pretty tough to face on a wicket like that,” he said.
Asked about the continued non-selection of Roelof van der Merwe in favour of Liam Dawson, Markram said the left-arm spinner’s omission was mainly down to the makeup of their squad.
“Roela did wonders for us in year one but Daws was equally as good in year two, he played some good knocks with the bat last year.
“He has also been taking the opportunities he has got this season with both hands, so it becomes tough to leave him out,” he said.
The Sunrisers next play the Pretoria Capitals on Wednesday and the Joburg Super Kings on Friday.
Both matches are at St George’s Park and start at 5.30pm.
HeraldLIVE
I was happy to lose that toss, says Markram
Sunrisers skipper says they would also have elected to bat against Super Giants
Image: SA20
HeraldLIVE
