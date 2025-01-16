Rain has the final say at Wanderers, as Proteas await injury update on Coetzee

The Proteas may have to absorb more bad news about one of their fast bowlers after Gerald Coetzee missed Thursday night’s SA20 encounter for the Joburg Super Kings at the Wanderers.

Mystery surrounded Coetzee’s absence from the starting side, after he’d played his first match in five weeks on Monday in Durban, where he bowled a full spell of four overs. Coetzee wasn’t even included among the squad’s reserves, with the Super Kings management initially only willing to state that his progress was being monitored.

It is understood the injury is to his hamstring and that it may force the 24 year old quick bowler to miss the remainder of the SA20. If that is the case, it will be another harsh blow for the Proteas, who were likely to call up Coetzee as a replacement for Anrich Nortjé for the Champions Trophy in Pakistan next month.