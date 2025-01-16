SA20 introduces exciting twist for children

Cricket fans of all ages are about to witness a nostalgic tradition reimagined.
Betway SA20 has introduced the Nightwatchman’s Pass, a fresh take on the classical cricket role to encourage more children to experience the magic of weekday playoff matches under stadium lights.
Traditionally, a “nightwatchman” in cricket refers to a lower-order batter sent to the crease towards the end of a day’s play in Test matches.
His role is to protect the more skilled batter from being exposed to the challenges of fresh bowlers late in the day.
This classic role, often seen as a selfless and strategic act, is now being brought back to life.
In this season’s competition, the “nightwatchman” has been transformed into a champion of children’s enjoyment, standing guard not over the crease but over their bedtimes.
Current Betway SA20 players, including Wiaan Mulder, Bjorn Fortuin, Eathan Bosch and Sibonelo Makhanya are stepping into this new role as allies of young children, encouraging parents to allow them to attend weekday day-night matches and experience the electrifying atmosphere of world-class cricket and entertainment the way they do at weekends.
“Cricket is about building lifelong memories, and for many of us those began as kids attending day-night matches,” Joburg Super Kings batsmanr Makhanya said.
“The Nightwatchman’s Pass is our way of ensuring the next generation has those same opportunities to fall in love with the game.”
Exclusive to the playoffs, the Nightwatchman’s Pass offers families a package that makes attending day-night weekday games at St George’s Park on February 4, and Centurion on February 5 and 6, irresistible.
The benefits include a 30% discount for pupils under the age of 18, dedicated parking and turnstile entry for hassle-free access.
Also, there is free popcorn for children who attend in their pyjamas, perfect for heading straight to bed after the game.
The Nightwatchman’s Den is an alcohol-free, family-friendly zone to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience.
Tickets for the Nightwatchman’s Den are limited, available on www.sa20.co.za and range from R95-R175 across the two venues with pupil and pensioner discounts automatically applied.
Simply select the match you’d like to attend and look out for the Nightwatchman’s Den, which is marked on the stadium map, to purchase your Nightwatchman’s Pass.
For those who miss out on the Nightwatchman’s Pass, the playoffs will deliver tons of activities for children, with glitter-makeup artists, mirror men, bucket hat giveaways, photographs with the trophy, inflatable butterflies and cartoon characters lighting up the concourse.
Children should arrive at 2.30pm for an opportunity to play cricket on the field with select players before the action starts.
Remember to bring your own bat and ball.
There is also the opportunity to meet the teams during the signing session on the field after the match.
Other activities include a chance to take a one-handed Betway R2m catch, instant cash giveaways and games during the innings break, an opportunity to be upgraded to the league hospitality venue for the day, and a chance to swipe and win up to R100,000 on the spot with Absa.
Pensioners and scholars also qualify for a 20% discount for the three playoff matches.
Gqeberha will host Qualifier 1 on February 4.
