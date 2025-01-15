Sunrisers’ title defence hopes fading fast

Sunrisers Eastern Cape batting coach Russell Domingo is still confident they can turn things around in season three of the Betway SA20 despite their hopes of a three-peat diminishing rapidly.
Having lost their third game on the spin, the two-time champions are already worse off than they were in the previous two editions and the sharp drop-off must be a cause for concern.
After heavy defeats to MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals, the men in Orange came unstuck again on Tuesday, this time against the Pretoria Capitals, going down by six wickets while conceding a second bonus point in the tournament.
Having suffered the three largest defeats in their history, Domingo said it was just a case of rediscovering their form and then getting some winning momentum on their side.
They tried something different at Centurion, leaving out regular opener Jordan Hermann, as David Bedingham moved to the top of the order.
At the same time, Patrick Kruger made his season three debut for the Gqeberha side.
“[This change was] just to bring in another option,” Domingo said.
“Patrick was available for the first time after struggling with a calf injury and he is [usually] a starting player for us.
“David is a quality player, so we decided to give him an opportunity up the order, where he is probably better suited, so that was the main reason [for Jordan’s omission],” the batting coach said in a post-match media conference.
There was also no place for spin bowling all-rounder Liam Dawson, as fellow Englishman Craig Overton was brought into the match day squad but even with those changes, the defending champions failed to make an impression.
Now, with only seven matches left in the group stage, and being rooted to the foot of the table, wins will be the only currency to get them out of the hole they find themselves in.
“It was an important toss to lose, especially tricky with the pitch being under covers the entire time,” Domingo said.
“There were also a few new players in the team, Bedingham’s first game up the order and Zak’s third game for the franchise, so we’re still trying to find that blueprint that works for them.
“We will need to find it soon, but we are still trying to find that balance between being attacking and being tight and organised up front, hopefully we can find it in the next one.”
Next up for the St George’s Park-based side is a trip to Kingsmead to take on Durban’s Super Giants on Friday (5.30pm).
They too have had mixed results.
They emerged victorious in their thriller against Pretoria Capitals at home on Friday last week, then shared the spoils in a rain-affected return fixture in Pretoria before suffering their first defeat of the competition against the Joburg Super Kings on Tuesday.
HeraldLIVE
Sunrisers’ title defence hopes fading fast
East Cape team have mountain to climb after third defeat in Betway SA20
Image: SA20
HeraldLIVE
