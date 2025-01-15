Joburg Super Kings’ spin trio have Super Giants in a twist at Kingsmead
Durban side’s middle-order batter Quinton de Kock played a lone hand keeping his team afloat in their pursuit
The Joburg Super Kings' spin trio of Tabraiz Shamsi, Donovan Ferreira and Imran Tahir combined to propel the visitors to a 28-run Betway SA20 victory over Durban’s Super Giants at Kingsmead on Tuesday night.
The Super Giants’ middle-order batter Quinton de Kock played a lone hand of 55 off 45 to keep his team afloat in pursuit of Super Kings’ 169/4.
But the door was open at the other end, with Shamsi, Ferreira and Tahir snaring five wickets between them to bowl out the Super Giants for 141.
It was all about Joburg Super Kings' spinners in Durban tonight 🔁🔀#BetwaySA20 | #SummerOfCricket pic.twitter.com/YDetTewIST— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) January 14, 2025
Tahir also produced a moment of brilliance in the field that proved to be hugely inspirational for the visitors. The 45-year-old showed off the athleticism of a teenager to snare a brilliant two-handed diving catch at point off a Wiaan Mulder reverse-sweep.
The Super Kings were galvanised by the veteran to squeeze the Super Giants' middle-order after the home team seemed well set at 99/4, with the dangerous pair of De Kock and Heinrich Klaasen at the crease.
Klaasen (29 of 17 balls) was building momentum by striking Matheesha Pathirana for a couple of boundaries and a six, but the Sri Lanka international exacted revenge by having the SA20 Season 2 Most Valuable Player caught down leg with the final ball of the 12th over to set in the collapse.
SA20