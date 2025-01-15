Cele eager to grow in Sunrisers camp
Being two-time champions, they obviously know how to win, says Dolphins seamer
While he waits for his moment in the sun, Okuhle Cele hopes to use the opportunity to learn from the experienced heads in the Sunrisers Eastern Cape stable.
The right-arm seamer was one of three players picked up by the Sunrisers during the Betway SA20 season-three auction, and while he may not have got a start for the Orange Army yet, Cele is content with learning as much as he can for now...
