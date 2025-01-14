Another batting collapse leaves Sunrisers in early trouble in SA20

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape seem intent on taking the scenic route to another SA20 title, after suffering a third consecutive defeat, this time to the Pretoria Capitals at a half-full SuperSport Park in Centurion on Tuesday afternoon.

The champions of the first two years of the tournament have struggled to assert themselves with the bat, and as in their first match against MI Cape Town, suffered a horrible implosion at a mostly sunny — thankfully — Centurion.

It was, as both teams said, a tricky surface, after being under cover for almost a week, making the toss crucial. The Capitals' skipper Rilee Rossouw won it, and by the end of the second over that decision was justified, as the Sunrisers lost three wickets for just four runs.

“Guys couldn’t really walk in and hit the ball from the start,” said the Capitals’ Daryn Dupavillon.