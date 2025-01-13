Despite a poor record in bilateral series since taking over as head coach almost two years ago, Walter has full faith in his players to turn on their best when it matters. South Africa reached the semifinal of the 2023 World Cup and last year finished runners-up to India at the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and US.
Ngidi, Nortje back for Proteas’ Champions Trophy campaign
Ngidi played his first match in more than three months last Saturday, Nortje in the final stages of recovery from a fractured toe
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
Fast bowlers Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortjé have been called up to the Proteas’ squad for next month's Champions Trophy, despite having had limited match time in recent months because of injuries.
Ngidi played his first match in more than three months in last Saturday's SA20 encounter between the Paarl Royals and the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in Paarl. Nortje is in the final stages of his recovery from a fractured toe, which he picked up at training before the first T20 against Pakistan last month.
For Nortje, who has been one of the Proteas' best bowlers at the past two T20 World Cups, the Champions Trophy will be his first 50-over tournament after he missed the 2019 and 2023 World Cups with injuries.
There was no place for Gerald Coetzee, who starred for the Proteas in 2023, after he picked up a groin injury in the first Test against Sri Lanka earlier this season.
On the batting front, head coach Rob Walter has found room for Ryan Rickelton and Tony de Zorzi in the squad, while Rassie van der Dussen, who has an excellent tournament record, has also been included.
Wiaan Mulder will provide additional all-rounder cover behind Marco Jansen, though, depending how Walter and captain Temba Bavuma want to balance the side, both could play in the same starting side.
Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj will be the two front-line spinners, while Aiden Markram and Tristan Stubbs can bowl some off-spin if needed.
“We’ve managed to maintain the core group of our 2023 World Cup squad while adding fresh talent,” Walter said.
Despite a poor record in bilateral series since taking over as head coach almost two years ago, Walter has full faith in his players to turn on their best when it matters. South Africa reached the semifinal of the 2023 World Cup and last year finished runners-up to India at the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and US.
“Our recent performances at ICC events show we’re capable of reaching the latter stages of global tournaments. We’re eager to take the next step and go further in pursuit of the silverware,” Walter said.
The Proteas start their tournament against Afghanistan on February 21. They will also face England and Australia in the group stages.
KwaZulu-Natal Dolphins coach Imraan Khan has been added to the support staff as batting coach.
Proteas squad
Temba Bavuma (capt), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortjé, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen
