Super Kings dodge rain to claim narrow first win
Sports reporter
Image: SUPPLIED
Amid a cacophony created by shrill blasts of thousands of yellow whistles, the Joburg Super Kings earned themselves a victory by six runs via Duckworth Lewis Stern’s calculations against MI Cape Town, ending a frustrating second half to an SA20 match that offered plenty of intrigue.
The Super Kings got their noses in front at just the right time, in what was a difficult match for both sets of players but which did produce one highlight that will be played continuously for the remainder of the tournament.
The rain, which has soaked Gauteng in the last month, almost miraculously stayed away from the DP World Wanderers allowing enough time for MI Cape Town to complete a difficult first innings in which they mustered 140/6.
There were two interruptions in the Super Kings innings, the second of which brought an end to proceedings midway through the 12th over, with their total on 82/3, six runs ahead of where it needed to be.
In between the rain, Dewald Brevis produced a memorable catch, straight out comic fantasy that ended Faf du Plessis’s innings. The catch was reminiscent of one he took for Northerns in the domestic T20 Challenge three seasons ago, but was possibly better — because the outfield was wetter.
Brevis had to sprint around the point boundary, jump, reach behind him and as his weight took him over the boundary sponge, he flicked the ball back into play, quickly regained his bearings, flung himself forward and completed a ridiculous catch.
It briefly revived MI Cape Town’s hopes of a win but — even coupled with Kagiso Rabada’s delicious deception that accounted for Jonny Bairstow — wasn’t enough to get the visitors ahead of JSK.
A calculated and timely mini-attack from the home side’s skipper Du Plessis, who made 30, proved enough.
He said the weather had been a factor in his decision to bowl after winning the toss, as he wanted clarity about what his side had to chase. Conditions had also affected the pitch’s preparation, which had occurred largely under cover and probably aided the moisture which was prevalent throughout.
It proved the right call because MI Cape Town, still on a high after thumping the defending champions the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the tournament opener last Thursday, looked all at sea against the moving ball at the start of their innings.
Their power play total of 21/2 was the lowest in the tournament’s still short history — they hit just one four in that period — and at the halfway stage they were struggling on 38/4. Their first six only came in the 11th overs.
The seaming and swinging ball proved impossible to deal with and the noise from all those whistles must have also played a part in two horrible run outs which led to the dismissals of Rassie van der Dussen and Azmatullah Omarzai.
Like he did for the Proteas a month ago against Pakistan, George Linde produced a salvage operation, marshalling the second half of the innings with an unbeaten 48 not out off 35 balls.
There was another impactful performance from Delano Potgieter, who after taking a five-for in Gqeberha, delivered with the bat on Saturday, hitting 44 off 22 balls — the last 27 runs of his innings coming off only seven balls.
The wickets were shared around by the JSK bowlers, but Evan Jones’ four overs, in which he conceded 24 runs and took the wicket of Reeza Hendricks, was arguably the best of the bunch, and will provide a confidence boost in an area of his game that has been inconsistent in the last few seasons.
