Karthik a major coup for Betway SA20, says Smith
Former Indian international brings wealth of experience to tournament
The acquisition of experienced former Indian international Dinesh Karthik can only bolster the image of the Betway SA20, league commissioner Graeme Smith said on the eve of the opening match between defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape and MI Cape Town in Gqeberha on Thursday.
Karthik, who joined the Paarl Royals for the tournament’s third edition, brings a wealth of experience as an international and franchise cricketer in a career spanning more than 20 years...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.