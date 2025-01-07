Overton relishing opportunity to shine for Sunrisers
England fast bowler Craig Overton will look to repay the faith shown in him by the Sunrisers Eastern Cape cricket hierarchy when he makes his debut in the Betway SA20 which begins on Thursday.
The two-time Betway SA20 champions start their campaign against MI Cape Town at St George’s Park at 5.30pm and should he get the nod, Overton will be aiming to put his skills with the bat and ball to good use. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.