Crawley poised to play role for Sunrisers
England international Zak Crawley will be ready to hit the ground running should he get a starting berth with the Sunrisers Eastern Cape when they host MI Cape Town in the opening match of the Betway SA20 at Dafabet St George’s Park on Thursday.
The two-time champions will be looking to get their campaign off to a solid start in Gqeberha and Crawley will be keen to play a role as the first- and last-placed teams from season two’s group stages square off...
