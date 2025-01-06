Sunrisers must match passion and fire of past triumphs, says Birrell
Sunrisers Eastern Cape head coach Adrian Birrell said he was expecting to see even more fire and passion from his players when the third instalment of the much-anticipated Betway SA20 gets under way this week.
The two-time defending champions start their campaign with a clash on home soil against MI Cape Town at St George's Park on Thursday (from 5.30pm)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.