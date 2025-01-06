Proteas claim two wickets before lunch, but look forward to second new ball

A wicket each for Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen, more troubles with no balls for the former and Shan Masood continuing to play patiently were the main features of a largely quiet fourth morning at newlands on Monday.

Pakistan reached, 312/3 at lunch, still trailing SA by 109 runs with their skipper on 137 and Saud Shakeel alongside him on 16

South Africa will be looking forward to getting hold of the new ball which will be available three overs after lunch.

The current one has brought much success on a pitch, that is still relatively easy for batting, although Keshav Maharaj, who bowled a lengthy spell from the Kelvin Grove End, got the odd delivery to spin.