Lloyiso set to bowl St George’s fans over at SA20 opener
Internationally renowned singer-songwriter Lloyiso will get the Betway SA20 cricket party started with a standout performance at the opening match between back-to-back defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape and MI Cape Town at St George’s Park on Thursday.
The former Idols SA contestant, real name Loyiso Ntshongwana, will open season three in emphatic style, bringing his funk and energy to the opening ceremony...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.